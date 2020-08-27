Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

In May, Police said Connie Rod died at Trinity Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

The incident was initially investigated as an accidental shooting, though police say after an extensive investigation, they believe it was not accidental as initially reported by Erik.

Police said they submitted their report to the Ward County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, who issued a warrant for Erik Rod on a charge of murder.

Police said Erik Rod is in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

