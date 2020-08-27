Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

MINOT, N.D. – Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.

Faculty and students at Magic City Campus have arrived for the first day back in class as one of many schools across the Minot Public School district to resume in person classes for the fall semester.

For many students like Junior Kinsey Kaylor at Magic City Campus, being back in class something they have wanted for awhile.

“It feels great to be back. I missed it, it’s been awhile,” said Kaylor.

Faculty like Language Arts teacher Marj Bubach said they feel the same way.

“Kids that I didn’t get to see after March last year and they’re walking in my room and in the hallway, I kind of choke up even thinking about how much I missed those kids,” said Bubach.

However, returning to face-to-face learning comes with new COVID-19 guidelines to follow.

“We all have to wear masks and try to stay six feet apart and social distancing is kind of hard because you’re used to just like ‘Hey!’ and being right close with them,” said Kaylor.

For Magic City Campus, new rules impact not only different parts of the school, but also different procedures as students go about their day.

Social distancing and a mask requirement are two district wide guidelines in place, along with the option to continue distance learning.

For teachers that means having to plan two curriculums at once.

“We’re doing the best to make sure that everything we do here, we somehow adapt for those kids there, and is it more work? It is. Certainly because you’re trying to stay as engaged and animated and enthused with those kids as you possibly can,” said Bubach.

Getting used to a new normal for a new school year.

Distance learning is set to begin for more than 1,100 students across the district on Monday, Aug. 31.

