Keeping city buses safe and healthy for Minot Public Schools students

MINOT, N.D. – Returning to school looks different for many students this year.

Some are going to school from home, some caught a ride with their parents, and others took the bus.

Roughly 300 Minot Public School students use the local city bus a day to get to school and back home.

Each bus seats about 30 passengers.

Public Information officer Derek Hackett said social distancing will likely not be an option during transportation, so while not required, masks are highly recommended.

“We don’t have the ability to social distance. We cannot operate at half capacity just because of the number of students that use our system, the fact that we are a community transit system not just a community transit system and the fact that we have small intimate buses,” said Hackett.

Hackett also said the buses are frequently cleaned.

Seats and other commonly-touched areas get wiped down in between routes to help eliminate the spread of germs from passenger to passenger.

Hackett said they also remove one bus from its route each day for a deep clean.

“We take a bus off line every day to do a deep thorough clean. We do cleaning in between routes too. So throughout the day they are always being clean,” said Hackett.

The city has five total buses.

They normally run three at a time, but from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m to 4 p.m. all buses are in use to accommodate the extra traffic from students.

Hackett encourages parents who do not feel comfortable sending their students to school on the bus to find an alternative method of transportation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.