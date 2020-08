BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We read her blog, devour her columns and adore her music. Jessie Veeder and her beautiful voice has touched so many North Dakotans so when that voice was jeopardized by a cancer diagnosis this year, we all rallied around her.

Today we get a chance to check back in with Jessie and see how things are going.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.