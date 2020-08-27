Grandpa Al’s Hayrides collaborates with Papa’s Pumpkin Patch this Fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many Fall festivities have been canceled because of COVID-19, but Grandpa Al’s Hayrides will be offering a pumpkin patch this year along with other services.

Grandpa Al's Hayrides staff said they are working in partnership with Papa's Pumpkin Patch to bring in the fall season.

Zip Lines and pony rides and pumpkins will be a part of the excitement as the owner says he wants to create a familiar fall experience.

"We decided to go all out and add a similar experience in a new location but slightly scaled-down and more social distant," said Grandpa Al's Hayrides owner Chase Dauenhauer.

Dauenhauer said setting up has been an exciting new experience for him but the owner of Papa's Pumpkin Patch has helped out through the entire process.

"Dave has provided his wisdom and experience and support in showing us how to stack the bails and design the mountains," said Dauenhauer.

In response to COVID-19, the staff has decided to space activities to different areas on the properties to limit the amount of congregate settings.

Grandpa Al’s Hayrides and now pumpkin patch is set to open September 19. For more information go to: https://grandpaalshayrides.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.