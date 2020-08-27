Advertisement

Grab your popcorn! AMC theatre in Minot reopening Thursday

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Great news for moviegoers! The AMC theater at the Dakota Square Mall is reopening Aug. 27.

The theater opens at 5:30 p.m. and the first movie starts at 6 p.m. They are featuring some classic movies like Jurassic Park and Inception.

The theater had enhanced cleaning procedures and will be spacing guests out within each cinema.

The theater is only operating at 40% capacity until further notice.

Everyone inside the theater will be required to wear a mask, expect when eating and drinking.

For the full schedule and COVID guidelines:  https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/minot-nd/amc-dakota-square-9

