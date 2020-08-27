Advertisement

COVID-19 cases identified in Mandan Public Schools

Mandan Public School District
Mandan Public School District(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the first full week of school, Mandan Public Schools district administrators can confirm that positive cases were identified in their schools.

“Mandan Public Schools, as of Wednesday, has completed one full week of instruction. Elementary students have been able to attend classes every day following the model outlined in the district Smart Restart Plan. At the middle and high school levels students have been attending in a hybrid A/B model that has also afforded our students access to our schools despite the concerns with COVID-19. During the first week of school, the district can confirm that positive cases were identified in our schools. Our response to these cases followed the guidance provided by NDDPI within their Healthy Return to Learning Plan. District officials, working in partnership with Custer Health, have investigated every positive case that was in our schools this first week. Care was taken to identify close contacts and limit,” said Assistant Superintendent, Jeff Fastnacht.

