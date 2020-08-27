County by County, August 26, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – Here is our weekly county by county segment, where we go across our viewing area to see what is going on across the KMOT viewing area.

We first go east to McHenry County. The Granville food pantry is handing out produce boxes.

This will on Thursday, Aug. 27, and is available for McHenry County residents only.

If you have never received a produce box before, you can arrive at 6:00 p.m.

If you have gotten one in the past, you can pick up yours at 7:00 p.m.

You can pick up the boxes behind the McGillicuddy Center in Granvillie at 118 Main Street S.

Going further east to Ramsey County. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has issued a harmful algal bloom advisory for Devils Lake.

This advisory means that the water can be harmful to humans and animals. If you or your animal become sick after coming into contact with the water, seek help.

The NDDEQ asks to avoid any contact with the water

When boating, avoid areas of scum and while fishing wash the fish thoroughly with clean water before cleaning it and to wash your hands.

The NDDEQ will monitor devils lake every two weeks.

For any more information call them at 701-328-5210.

Now to Rolette County. The county's public health will be holding a drive-up COVID-19 testing event in Rolla.

The testing operation will be on Monday, Aug. 31 from 8:00 a.m until 10:00 a.m.

It will be held south of Rolette County Public Health's building at 211 1st Avenue NW.

You're encouraged to pre-register online at https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Last we go to Mountrail County. Wednesday was the first day back to school for Stanley Public School students.

The school is reminding parents to not drop off their students before 8:00 a.m.

The school doors are locked and your children will not be supervised.

