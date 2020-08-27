Burgum applies to extend unemployment assistance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum said he’s applied to take part in the extension to unemployment assistance.

The extension was created by an executive order from President Donald Trump after Congress went into recess without a bill.

Eligible recipients will receive $300 in September as long as they were unemployed due to the pandemic and were retroactively approved for unemployment before the order was given.

The State estimates the program will benefit 17,600 North Dakotans for the three-week extension.

The program will be paid by FEMA and will bring an estimated $50 million to North Dakota.

Burgum has regularly said how many have been helped by the unprecedented unemployment assistance, but added that he was worried about people losing the incentive to work.

He went on to note that this program’s retroactive approval will keep many from “standing on the sidelines” now. Adding, that there could be upwards of 22,000 jobs available in the state.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.