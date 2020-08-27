Advertisement

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase
Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase(Beulah Public Schools)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

They will attend in-person Monday through Thursday, with distance learning on Fridays.

Students in grades five through twelve are required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, however, kindergarten through fourth-grade students are not required to wear masks; because they will always be separated from other students by moving together in assigned groups or cohorts.

“When they’re inside the building we’re going to cohort by class group and so that same class group we eat together, travel together, go to music together, do all those things together and then when they go out for recess, we are cohorting in terms of grade level,” said Beulah Public School Superintendent Travis Jordan.

Overall the superintendent said the first day back went well.

“We have a building project going on at the high school that is just finishing, and so we’re rerouting kids all over the place in our high school so it’s crazy and we have a thunderstorm and things are going good in our elementary and middle schools from what I’m hearing,” said Jordan.

Jordan also said they allow students who could medically be compromised by wearing a mask, to not wear one, as long as they have a note from their medical provider.

Jordan said so far, no one in the district has tested positive for COVID-19 or needed to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

News

Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.

Latest News

News

Williston’s First Cosmetology School Coming in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The first cosmetology school in western North Dakota and eastern Montana is opening its doors in Williston next year.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary to visit Minot next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will pay a visit to the Minot area next week.

News

Grab your popcorn! AMC theatre in Minot reopening Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Great news for moviegoers! The AMC theater at the Dakota Square Mall is reopening Aug. 27.

News

Health update

Updated: 4 hours ago
We read her blog, devour her columns and adore her music. Jessie Veeder and her beautiful voice has touched so many North Dakotans so when that voice was jeopardized by a cancer diagnosis this year, we all rallied around her.

News

Shrimp Pompeii

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make, shrimp Pompeii.

News

Continuing with the Beach Scene

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks joins us in her studio to add the finishing touches on the beach scene painting.