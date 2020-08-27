Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

They will attend in-person Monday through Thursday, with distance learning on Fridays.

Students in grades five through twelve are required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, however, kindergarten through fourth-grade students are not required to wear masks; because they will always be separated from other students by moving together in assigned groups or cohorts.

“When they’re inside the building we’re going to cohort by class group and so that same class group we eat together, travel together, go to music together, do all those things together and then when they go out for recess, we are cohorting in terms of grade level,” said Beulah Public School Superintendent Travis Jordan.

Overall the superintendent said the first day back went well.

“We have a building project going on at the high school that is just finishing, and so we’re rerouting kids all over the place in our high school so it’s crazy and we have a thunderstorm and things are going good in our elementary and middle schools from what I’m hearing,” said Jordan.

Jordan also said they allow students who could medically be compromised by wearing a mask, to not wear one, as long as they have a note from their medical provider.

Jordan said so far, no one in the district has tested positive for COVID-19 or needed to quarantine.

