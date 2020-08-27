Advertisement

B-52s from Barksdale AFB relocated to Minot Air Force Base amid Hurricane Laura

The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot Air Force Base, as part of a standard precautionary plan, amid the threat of Hurricane Laura.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The 2nd Bomb Wing in Barksdale sent the aircraft to the 5th Bomb Wing in Minot.

A statement from Minot Air Force Base indicates that Minot’s location, availability, the airmen, and the community make it an ideal evacuation spot.

The move will not jeopardize the Air Force Global Strike Command mission or long-range capabilities, according to the base.

Barksdale and Minot are the two Air Force installations that house the B-52 bombers.

Images/videos: Minot Air Force Base Public Relations

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

