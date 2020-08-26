Williston State College Reopens face-to-face instruction

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - This is Williston State College’s first week of face-to-face classes since the campus shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students have a lot more than class schedules to navigate through at the start of this semester. A question on a lot of people’s minds is “How long will face-to-face instruction last?”

“We already have some students who, you know, maybe feel like they have some symptoms, so they might need to get tested, and there’s lots of nerves just with everybody coming back and knowing that we have all these extra ways to keep everybody safe,” said Professor of Communications Kim Weismann.

There are a lot of changes in the classrooms, like always wearing a mask and not having group activities or sharing supplies. This year, there are less students enrolled in classes than usual, but the ones who do show up are grateful for the in-person instruction.

“When you’re at home, you kind of having to teach yourself way more, but when you’re in class, you have that instructor to help guide you, and even though we’re kind of supposed to be staying away from people, you still have your classmates to still ask questions and kind of bounce off of,” said WSC sophomore Olivia Karwoski.

Teachers are prepared to go fully online if that is required.

Students say it will be harder to get to know others because of masks covering up most of people’s faces and having less group activities. The school will be holding modified events so that students don’t feel isolated.

