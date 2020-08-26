Advertisement

Williston Police investigating shooting

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 7300 Block of 2nd Avenue West just after 4 PM Wednesday.

Police say two individuals were transported for medical treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Williston Police Department believes this is an isolated event, and that there is no active danger to the community.

This is a developing situation, stay with Your News Leader for updates.

