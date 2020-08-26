Advertisement

Wednesday: 238 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,446 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

442,896 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

238 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

10,467 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.35% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,784 – Total Active Cases

+103 Individuals from yesterday

135 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,545 – Total recovered since pandemic began

53 – Currently Hospitalized

+3 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (138 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 3
  • Benson County - 4
  • Burleigh County - 64
  • Cass County – 29
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Dunn County – 3
  • Eddy County – 2
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 8
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County – 8
  • Mercer County - 2
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County - 2
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Pierce County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Renville County - 1
  • Rolette County – 5
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sioux County - 7
  • Stark County – 4
  • Stutsman County – 10
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 23
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

