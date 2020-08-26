Trinity Homes to tighten visitor restrictions

MINOT ,N.D. – Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, will be once again implementing visitor restrictions.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan addressed the change at Tuesday's joint press briefing in Minot.

Schwan said staff were looking into plans to loosen up visitation policies, when a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now those plans have been put on hold, and visitation at the facility has been restricted to the visiting room located just outside the facility.

"It's a difficult situation across the state, across the country for nursing home residents to not have family contact. So I encourage you to reach out to the staff and try to accomplish one of those visitations," said Schwan.

Schwan said staff members at Trinity Homes are also providing digital ways of connecting residents with their loved ones.

