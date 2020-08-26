Trinity Health addresses staff quarantines during COVID-19 briefing

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan spoke about the status of workers in quarantine during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Schwan said 11 staff tested positive and are in quarantine, in addition to 13 staff members who are quarantined due to symptoms.

“We have 13 staff that are quarantined because they have COVID like symptoms. They haven’t received a test result yet,” said Schwan.

Schwan said more than 3,500 staff members have been tested since March.

He said about 51 have them tested positive.

