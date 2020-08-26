Trenton Schools move to digital learning after positive COVID-19 case

TRENTON, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota health officials say the Eight Mile Public School District #6 has a positive COVID-19 case at Trenton School.

According to a press release, the school district has moved to digital learning for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday was already a scheduled day off.

School officials say students and staff who were in close contact with the positive case are following recommended quarantine orders.

All athletic practices have been cancelled since Tuesday, and school officials say the district plans to resume normal operations on Monday, Aug. 31.

