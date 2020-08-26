South Prairie welcomes back students

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - South Prairie welcomed students back Aug. 19 to a school that looked a little bit different. In order for students to stay socially distant in the building, the school district has had to make a few additions in the classrooms.

"In the classrooms, we have put dividers up on the desks and things like that. Science lab tables, as an example, have dividers on them so that they can get more than two kids on a table. Three potentially on those things," said South Prairie Superintendent Wayne Stanley.

South Prairie has around 500 students, with roughly 93% choose in-person learning this fall. Stanley said that the kids ultimately wanted to be back together, even if they had to face a few changes.

"For the most part, kids are just, 'Let us back in the building' . They laugh and joke about you know, if I have to wear a mask, put me in a mask. If I have to wear a gorilla suit , put me in a gorilla suit. I just want to be in school," said Stanley.

South Prairie students are following a block schedule and reduced classroom sizes to stay safe and healthy.They will be observing Labor Day and will not be in school on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.