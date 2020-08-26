Some BPS staff sent home after COVID-19 case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some staff members with Bismarck Public School were sent home after a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the director of communications.

BPS says the number of staff who came in contact with the virus is unknown.

North Dakota Department of Health says anyone who tests positive needs to spend 10 days in isolation. Those who come in close contact to a confirmed case should monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Bismarck Public School students will start their first day on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.