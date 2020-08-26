Advertisement

Some BPS staff sent home after COVID-19 case

(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some staff members with Bismarck Public School were sent home after a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the director of communications.

BPS says the number of staff who came in contact with the virus is unknown. 

North Dakota Department of Health says anyone who tests positive needs to spend 10 days in isolation. Those who come in close contact to a confirmed case should monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Bismarck Public School students will start their first day on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

News

South Prairie welcomes back students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
South Prairie welcomed students back Aug. 19 to a school that looked a little bit different. In order for students to stay socially distant in the building, the school district has had to make a few additions in the classrooms.

News

Trinity Homes to tighten visitor restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, will be once again implementing visitor restrictions.

News

Williston State College Reopens face-to-face instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
This is Williston State College’s first week of face-to-face classes since the campus shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Democratic insurance commissioner candidate removed from the ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Rick Berg, the Chairman of the NDGOP, filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and former candidate Travisia Martin in the first week of August.

News

Police: Meth found in vehicle following high-speed chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Minot man who led officers on a high-speed chase in northwestern North Dakota.

News

Trenton Schools move to digital learning after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
North Dakota health officials say the Eight Mile Public School District #6 has a positive COVID-19 case at Trenton School.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Paula

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, so it’s only appropriate that we feature a canine as our NDT Pet of the Week.

News

New School Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Some schools are back in session while others are starting later this week or even sometime next week. Minot Public Schools open their doors on Aug. 27, and Sara Medalen will head back to the classroom with her students for the first time since March.

News

Keeping Yourself A Priority

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
We’ve spent a lot of time talking about back-to-school and how students are going to handle the transition, but one of the things we haven’t discussed much is how parents are going to deal with it.