Roughly 1,100 Minot Public Schools students to begin year distance learning

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School students return to class Thursday, mostly in-person, but many selected to continue with distance learning.

According to the Minot Public School administration, 7,727 students were enrolled through the district at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

So far, 1,120 students have elected to enroll in distance learning, and 187 have enrolled in home schooling. The administration says around 114 teachers in the Minot School District will teach both in-person classes and a distance learning class.

