Pro’s Pointer #17

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing lures come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re made from a number of different materials. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us an easy way to re-condition soft plastics.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

“I love fishing with soft plastics. I absolutely hate storing soft plastics. Now, most plastic baits come in a container like this. They’re large and bulky and they take up a lot of space so I place mine in your standard tackle tray but there are some risks that come with doing that. Over time your baits might take a new set and the tails get crooked. Many anglers don’t want to fish with a bait that looks like this but we can fix it. All you need is a pot of boiling water. Put your baits in there for 15-30 seconds. Then take them out and pat them dry and just line them up to let them cool. Another great idea is to save an old package and just set them right back in the tray the way you got them and let them cool off. In an hour or so your baits are just as good as new. You know what? In this case it’s not such a bad thing to get caught in hot water. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie is going to use a vacuum sealer but he’s not going to be using it to freeze his catch.

