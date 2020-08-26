Advertisement

Postal Service plans show removal of mail sorting machines and letter collection boxes were scheduled

United States Postal Service
United States Postal Service(CNN)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The upcoming election is an uncertain one, as Washington, D.C. is at odds over mail-in voting. And as the U.S. Postal Service prepares to handle a surge in mail-in ballots, it’s also making changes that have slowed operations, sparking concern.

Postal service plans reveal mail sorting machines and letter collection boxes were scheduled for removal across the U.S. These removals could slow mail delivery processes.

Three of the busiest mail sorting machines in North Dakota were scheduled for removal, even though they’re essential for speedy delivery according to the American Postal Workers Union.

“It takes a postal employee three to four hours of work to do what a machine can do in just a short amount of time,” said Democratic-NPL North Dakota House of Representatives candidate Zach Raknerud.

The machines haven’t been removed in North Dakota, but other states have already reported some have been removed. In a House of Representatives hearing, Postmaster Louis Dejoy was asked, “will you put the machines back?” He clearly responded, “the answer is no.” Mail collection boxes are also disappearing.

A Google Earth image from three years ago shows a box on a street in Glendive, Montana, yet in a photo from this past week, it’s missing. Kevin McPherson, the owner of the building the mail box sits in front of, said in a text message he noticed “the mailbox was removed about a month ago.”

He says he “called the post office and asked about it because it was there in the morning and gone in the afternoon.”

USPS has confirmed the 14 removed letter boxes in Montana will be reinstated. But postal service leaders say this practice isn’t new.

They released a statement that said, “the Postal Service’s regular review and removal of blue collection boxes began years ago.”

This year, 1,463 collection boxes have been removed, but that’s still less than the 1,467 that were removed in the last election year in 2016. After pressure from the public and lawmakers, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy testified this week that he would halt all changes until after the election.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justin Crites found guilty of manslaughter

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
In Williston, the jury found 27-year-old Justin Crites guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jay LePage last May. After two days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict Tuesday after they re-heard testimony from one witness.

VOD Recording

Active firefighter training at Minot International Airport

Updated: 39 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Minot State welcomes students back to campus with COVID guidelines

Updated: 41 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #17

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-25-2020

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck teacher makes video to help ease fears about wearing a mask

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Customers and health experts weigh in on Costco opening day safety

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Crowds of shoppers welcomed at Costco grand opening

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Woman Suffrage in North Dakota Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day, the day that the 19th Amendment was signed into law.

News

‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minot Firefighters and police officers are putting their age-old rivalry to good use in the 2020 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.