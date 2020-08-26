Postal Service plans show removal of mail sorting machines and letter collection boxes were scheduled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The upcoming election is an uncertain one, as Washington, D.C. is at odds over mail-in voting. And as the U.S. Postal Service prepares to handle a surge in mail-in ballots, it’s also making changes that have slowed operations, sparking concern.

Postal service plans reveal mail sorting machines and letter collection boxes were scheduled for removal across the U.S. These removals could slow mail delivery processes.

Three of the busiest mail sorting machines in North Dakota were scheduled for removal, even though they’re essential for speedy delivery according to the American Postal Workers Union.

“It takes a postal employee three to four hours of work to do what a machine can do in just a short amount of time,” said Democratic-NPL North Dakota House of Representatives candidate Zach Raknerud.

The machines haven’t been removed in North Dakota, but other states have already reported some have been removed. In a House of Representatives hearing, Postmaster Louis Dejoy was asked, “will you put the machines back?” He clearly responded, “the answer is no.” Mail collection boxes are also disappearing.

A Google Earth image from three years ago shows a box on a street in Glendive, Montana, yet in a photo from this past week, it’s missing. Kevin McPherson, the owner of the building the mail box sits in front of, said in a text message he noticed “the mailbox was removed about a month ago.”

He says he “called the post office and asked about it because it was there in the morning and gone in the afternoon.”

USPS has confirmed the 14 removed letter boxes in Montana will be reinstated. But postal service leaders say this practice isn’t new.

They released a statement that said, “the Postal Service’s regular review and removal of blue collection boxes began years ago.”

This year, 1,463 collection boxes have been removed, but that’s still less than the 1,467 that were removed in the last election year in 2016. After pressure from the public and lawmakers, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy testified this week that he would halt all changes until after the election.

