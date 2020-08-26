Advertisement

Lemmon elementary students stay home after coronavirus outbreak

This comes as concerns rise for how Rapid City Area Schools will reopen in September.
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After just one week of schools reopening in Lemmon, the school district ended up sending K-5 students home for a few weeks after a small coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as concerns rise for Rapid City Area Schools reopen and the school board passing a level 2 reopen plan Monday night.

One hundred twenty-one students are staying home because four Lemmon elementary staff members tested positive for coronavirus Monday afternoon.

It leaves some people like Rapid City Education Association President Sue Podoll, to say “Wow. That’s very disconcerting is what that is.”

Lemmon School District Superintendent Steve Bucks said the district tries to social distance and do weekly specialized cleaning, but “No, we didn’t expect this to happen this quickly, but we knew it would eventually happen.”

At this time, Bucks said he is not aware of any student testing positive of the virus.

The Lemmon School District did not and still does not have a mask mandate.

Though it cannot be determined if a mandate was implemented that it would have prevented an outbreak but, many health officials strongly recommend people wear a mask when they cannot social distance.

One Rapid City school board member, who was against the level 2 school reopen plan and the mask policy, said she is not sending her child to school with a mask.

“My only choice now at this point is online distancing or at this point home school because she is not coming to school with a mask on,” Kate Thomas, RCAS school board member, said. And that’s probably going to have a lot of problems. And it is because she has her own reasons why she doesn’t wear it.”

But PoDoll agrees with the school board’s overall decision of the level 2 school reopening plan because it means more protection.

“I think it was the right decision. I mean, when you start looking at all the numbers. When you start seeing cases of 200 in the state, that was a pretty serious jump,” she said.

Bucks said over the next few days, Lemmon teachers are copying materials and preparing their lessons with the intent to start online learning for K-5 students on the last day of August.

While elementary students stay home, middle and high school students will continue attending in-person classes.

“I’m sure there are people that say we should have done this or that. But being that we did not have a lot of cases, we wanted to move forward and get going.”

PoDoll said, “I’d be curious to see how Lemmon plays out.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier found hanging in a tree near popular park

Updated: 1 hour ago
A body found hanging in a tree near a popular park and golf course is likely that of a Fort Hood soldier who’s been the focus of a week-long search, an attorney for the soldier’s family says.

News

South Prairie welcomes back students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
South Prairie welcomed students back Aug. 19 to a school that looked a little bit different. In order for students to stay socially distant in the building, the school district has had to make a few additions in the classrooms.

News

Trinity Homes to tighten visitor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, will be once again implementing visitor restrictions.

News

Williston State College Reopens face-to-face instruction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
This is Williston State College’s first week of face-to-face classes since the campus shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Democratic insurance commissioner candidate removed from the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Rick Berg, the Chairman of the NDGOP, filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and former candidate Travisia Martin in the first week of August.

Latest News

News

Police: Meth found in vehicle following high-speed chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Minot man who led officers on a high-speed chase in northwestern North Dakota.

News

Trenton Schools move to digital learning after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
North Dakota health officials say the Eight Mile Public School District #6 has a positive COVID-19 case at Trenton School.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Paula

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, so it’s only appropriate that we feature a canine as our NDT Pet of the Week.

News

New School Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Some schools are back in session while others are starting later this week or even sometime next week. Minot Public Schools open their doors on Aug. 27, and Sara Medalen will head back to the classroom with her students for the first time since March.

News

Keeping Yourself A Priority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
We’ve spent a lot of time talking about back-to-school and how students are going to handle the transition, but one of the things we haven’t discussed much is how parents are going to deal with it.

News

Artist captures ND spirit in two new books

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
On August 28, Gallery 522 will feature an exhibit of watercolor paintings of North Dakota landscapes by artist Bro Halff. The exhibit, called Visions of North Dakota coincides with the release of his two books that feature North Dakota scenes with accompanying poems. The gallery at 200 West Main Ave in Bismarck will open again Wednesday through Saturday.