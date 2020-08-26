Advertisement

Legacy Sabers Football

Legacy is looking to bounce back in 2020.
Legacy is looking to bounce back in 2020.(KFYR)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After finishing the 2019 season fifth in the WDA Standings, Legacy is looking to bounce back in 2020. 

One of the questions surrounding the Sabers is who will be the quarterback but it’s a question without a clear-cut answer. High schools around the country have canceled fall sports due to COVID-19.

The Sabers are counting their blessings every time they take the field.

Legacy Head Coach Chris Clements said: “First and foremost we are just happy to be out here doing the things that we enjoy doing. Again, you have some things that are a little bit different. You are wearing masks, and you are trying to social distance as much as you can in the sport of football, but the protocols and the restrictions are always in the back of your mind. But, right now it’s trying to do as much normal football activity as possible.”

The Sabers graduated All-Conference quarterback Rhett Clements, who’s at the University of Mary.

The Sabers are still trying to find his successor before Saturday.

“The guys that are competing for the job are doing a real good job. It’s how much better does, you know, having both of those guys make us better or does just one guy make us better. There is a lot of things that go into it,” said Chris Clements.

Whoever plays this week will make their season debut on national television against the defending state champion, Century Patriots.

“We were all really excited. It’s different. None of us have never done that before, so we are all just waiting for that opportunity,” said Keagan Woodbury. “You just have to have everybody keep their cool. It’s just another game it’s nothing special other than the fact that it is on TV but just one more game.”

The Sabers believe the battle in the trenches will be the deciding factor against the Patriots.

”Their O-Line is super good. I’m pretty sure all of them are coming back including (Andrew) Leingang, and then their defense has always been good, so it’s just being able to keep up with them and I believe that we can,” said Woodbury.

The Sabers and the Patriots kick off at 8 p.m Central time at the Bismarck Community Bowl this Saturday. It’s a game that will be televised by ESPN2.

