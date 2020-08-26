Advertisement

Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.
Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.(Frito-Lay via CNN Newsource)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

The company says it happened when barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with another flavor.

That flavor contains milk products, which could make people with certain allergies ill and in some cases, be life threatening.

The incorrect bags went out to more than 10 states.

The recall affects several sizes of barbecue chip bags, from one ounce to 15 and a half ounce bags.

No other flavors are affected.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

