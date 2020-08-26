Justin Crites found guilty of manslaughter

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - In Williston, the jury found 27-year-old Justin Crites guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jay LePage last May. After two days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict Tuesday after they re-heard testimony from one witness.

Crites testified Monday on what took place at The Shop three days before the death of LePage. After testimony, the jury began deliberations that extended into Tuesday. They couldn’t agree on a verdict, and wanted to re-listen to the testimony of a black-jack dealer that says she saw what happened.

“I opened the door, and went to step into the car, and when I turned, I saw Justin go up to Jay LePage and punch him, “said The Shop Black-Jack Dealer Brittany Myers.

State’s Attorney Nathan Madden asked, “Were they a distance apart?”

Myers answered, “A little bit, not much.”

The jury needs to decide whether or not Crites recklessly caused the death of LePage. Crites testified Monday that LePage tried to punch Crites in the face before he struck LePage.

“He was coming off in a threatening manner, but it was one of those like I told everybody like, everyone’s friends here. There’s no reason for any of this,” said Crites.

Brittany Myers said she didn’t see LePage throw any punches at Crites.

Crites faces up to 10 years in prison.

