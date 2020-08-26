Advertisement

Facebook group provides school supplies and support for area teachers

Facebook group provides school supplies and support for area teachers
Facebook group provides school supplies and support for area teachers(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new Facebook group that’s become pretty popular in the Bismarck and Mandan area. It’s called “Bismarck Area Parents Supporting Teachers.”

It’s been a few years since Teri Nitschke bought school supplies. 

“Erica is three years out of college, and she’s my youngest,” said Nitschke.

But the past few days, Nitschke has been scrolling through teacher wish lists and purchasing school supplies.

"I've bought a lot of hand sanitizers and dry erase markers," she said.

Nitschke started shopping when a friend invited her to join a new Facebook group: Bismarck Area Parents Supporting Teachers.

"I want to help those who need help because I can," explained Nitschke.

Wendy Berg created the group last week.

“Everybody is a little anxious going into the year,” said Berg. “I just thought, ‘What’s one thing we can do that teachers shouldn’t have to do?’ and that’s just providing whatever they need.”

The group already has nearly 2,000 members. Berg says she’s amazed at the response.

"Everybody has stepped up," she said.

At the top of Century High School science teacher Scott Johnson’s wish list: gloves.

"We wanted kids to glove up whenever possible, they will wear masks at all times, but gloves are expensive," explained Johnson.

He posted about that in the Facebook group, and says the response has been humbling.

“To see this, how do you better start a year? All the noise aside, people are saying, ‘We’ve got your back.’ That feeling of support,” said Johnson.

Support that means the world to teachers always, but especially during these uncertain times.

To join the group, just search Bismarck Area Parents Supporting Teachers on Facebook.

If you don’t have Facebook, Wendy says the biggest request has been masks with clear plastic windows. She also suggests reaching out to your neighborhood school and asking what you can provide to help.

