Dickinson High Football

Dickinson is looking for improvement on the football field this fall.
By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson is looking for improvement on the football field this fall and the Midgets feel they have enough weapons in place to do just that this fall.

The Dickinson High Midgets return a lot of players from last year’s squad.

“We only graduated eight Seniors. Now those eight Seniors were important players and all of them had an important role but we have a lot of guys back and if you look back on last year two wins doesn’t look great but looking back on film the majority of those loses came in the fourth quarter,” said Dickinson High Head Football Coach John Tuchscherer.

One of the returners is senior quarterback Landon Aman.

“Just like him knowing the offense already is nice and he doesn’t have to learn it and we just have that compatibility to it its nice,” said RB/LB Troy Berg.

Also, back in the backfield is All WDA selection junior Troy Berg.

“He is a guy who as a Freshman we had playing and that is not something that we do around here. But, he is a good back for us and he is a good linebacker for us and like you said he is a guy who has been around for a long time and has a Junior is a leader on our team. He has a terrific work ethic and is pushing others to get better,” said Tuchscherer.

On the Defensive side of the football it starts with defensive line. “That is where it must start with us defensively, we have to put those teams in obvious passing situations and get after the quarterback. We have some guy’s back we have some guys that saw a lot of minutes on the Varsity team,” said Tuchscherer.

“We have a lot of guys who have a strong mentality of getting to the ball and everyone is still just working hard and doing their jobs,” said senior QB/Safety Landon Aman.

But the Midgets might be deepest of all their spots in the defensive backfield.

“Everyone can get a break, and everyone is pretty skilled to, so we have a lot of depth which is nice so during games we got someone who knows what they are doing coming in,” said Aman.

The Midgets will open their season Friday night at home against Jamestown.

