Democratic insurance commissioner candidate removed from the ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Supreme Court unanimous decision will remove Travisia Martin, the Democratic-NPL candidate for Insurance Commissioner, from the general election ballot.

Rick Berg, the Chairman of the NDGOP, filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and former candidate Travisia Martin in the first week of August.

Berg argued that Martin was ineligible to run for office because she didn’t meet the residency requirement.

According to the state constitution, a candidate must live in North Dakota for at least five years, yet Martin held a second residence and voted in Nevada just four years ago.

The current Insurance Commissioner, Republican Jon Godfread, commented on the ruling calling it “a big win for voters and our state’s election process.”

But Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman, Kylie Overson, said “the voters of North Dakota are losing out on the opportunity to have a passionate, driven, and knowledgeable healthcare leader on the ballot.

The decision doesn’t leave the Democratic-NPL party with much time to find a replacement.

Overson said she’ll be discussing the options and next steps with her leadership team.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.