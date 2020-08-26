Advertisement

Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football divisions of high school football played last week while the others will kickoff the season this week.              

Defending champion’s Kidder County and Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich remain the number one ranked teams by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

9-Man Team Record Pts

1. Kidder County (12)    1-0   85 

2. Cavalier (4)          1-0   74

3. LaMoure-L-M           1-0   54

4. Linton-HMB (3)        0-0   42

5. New Rockford/Sheyenne 1-0   10

Others Receiving Votes: Grant County-Flasher 1-0 , St. John, F-S-H-P 1-0, May-Port-CG 1-0, Mohall-L-S 0-1, Ray-Powers Lake 1-0  

Class A Team Record Pts

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19)  1-0  95

2. Velva                  0-0  69

3. Oakes                  0-0  46

4. Lisbon                 0-0  33

5. Dickinson Trinity      1-0  19

Others Receiving Votes: Bowman County 0-0, Thompson 1-0, Park River 1-0, Harvey-Wells County 1-0, Bishop Ryan  0-1

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Dickinson High Football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Dickinson is looking for improvement on the football field this fall and the Midgets feel they have enough weapons in place to do just that this fall.

Sports

Legacy Sabers Football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
After finishing the 2019 season fifth in the WDA Standings, Legacy is looking to bounce back in 2020.

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #17

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Johnnie Candle
Fishing lures come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re made from a number of different materials. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us an easy way to re-condition soft plastics.

Sports

Century Patriots football preview

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Century football program this fall and the Patriots have not played a game yet.

Latest News

News

NDSU Football on TV Oct. 3

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network has been live and statewide with coverage of North Dakota State since 2007.

Sports

Bismarck High School football preview

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Two years ago, Bismarck High School won the Class-AAA state football championship.

News

Lauren Ware Picks Basketball for this Year

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Ware will look to play both volleyball and basketball coming up in her Sophomore season for the Wildcats.

Sports

Former Bison Emanuel signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Former North Dakota State All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a post on his Instagram.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

News

Century vs. Legacy to air on national TV

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers will open the High School Football season on national television.