Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football divisions of high school football played last week while the others will kickoff the season this week.

Defending champion’s Kidder County and Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich remain the number one ranked teams by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

9-Man Team Record Pts

1. Kidder County (12) 1-0 85

2. Cavalier (4) 1-0 74

3. LaMoure-L-M 1-0 54

4. Linton-HMB (3) 0-0 42

5. New Rockford/Sheyenne 1-0 10

Others Receiving Votes: Grant County-Flasher 1-0 , St. John, F-S-H-P 1-0, May-Port-CG 1-0, Mohall-L-S 0-1, Ray-Powers Lake 1-0

Class A Team Record Pts

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 1-0 95

2. Velva 0-0 69

3. Oakes 0-0 46

4. Lisbon 0-0 33

5. Dickinson Trinity 1-0 19

Others Receiving Votes: Bowman County 0-0, Thompson 1-0, Park River 1-0, Harvey-Wells County 1-0, Bishop Ryan 0-1

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.