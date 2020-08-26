Advertisement

Body believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier found hanging in a tree near popular park

The body was found hanging in a tree near railroad tracks on the south side of Sammons Park in Temple.
The body was found hanging in a tree near railroad tracks on the south side of Sammons Park in Temple.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A body found hanging in a tree Tuesday evening near Sammons Park in Temple is likely that of Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Ferandes, 23, who’s been the focus of a week-long search, an attorney for the soldier’s family says.

Fernandes’ backpack and his driver’s license were found with him, attorney Natalie Khawam said.

Khawam told KWTX she thinks Fernandes took his own life.

We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’ family,” Khawam tweeted.

Khawam also represents the family of slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Family members said Fernandes’ staff sergeant dropped him off on the afternoon on Aug. 17 at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police said earlier.

That was the last time Fernandes was seen.

The body was discovered just before 6 p.m. Tuesday along railroad tracks on the south side of the park.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined that the subject had been deceased for some period of time,” police spokesman Cody Weems said.

Foul play is not suspected, he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Fort Hood last week confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving the missing soldier, who had been transferred to a different unit.

“We can confirm there is an open investigation of abuse sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes,” Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options. The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” he said.

Fernandes was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

The disappearance is another of a string dating back to last year.

Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019.

His skeletal remains were discovered on June 19 in a field in Killeen.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was murdered by another soldier, court documents show.

Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was discovered missing on July 16.

He was found dead the next day in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic insurance commissioner candidate removed from the ballot

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Rick Berg, the Chairman of the NDGOP, filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and former candidate Travisia Martin in the first week of August.

News

Police: Meth found in vehicle following high-speed chase

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Minot man who led officers on a high-speed chase in northwestern North Dakota.

News

Trenton Schools move to digital learning after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
North Dakota health officials say the Eight Mile Public School District #6 has a positive COVID-19 case at Trenton School.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Paula

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, so it’s only appropriate that we feature a canine as our NDT Pet of the Week.

News

New School Year

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Some schools are back in session while others are starting later this week or even sometime next week. Minot Public Schools open their doors on Aug. 27, and Sara Medalen will head back to the classroom with her students for the first time since March.

Latest News

News

Keeping Yourself A Priority

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
We’ve spent a lot of time talking about back-to-school and how students are going to handle the transition, but one of the things we haven’t discussed much is how parents are going to deal with it.

News

Artist captures ND spirit in two new books

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hope Sisk
On August 28, Gallery 522 will feature an exhibit of watercolor paintings of North Dakota landscapes by artist Bro Halff. The exhibit, called Visions of North Dakota coincides with the release of his two books that feature North Dakota scenes with accompanying poems. The gallery at 200 West Main Ave in Bismarck will open again Wednesday through Saturday.

News

Facebook group provides school supplies and support for area teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
There’s a new Facebook group that’s become pretty popular in the Bismarck and Mandan area. It’s called “Bismarck Area Parents Supporting Teachers.”

News

Breastfeeding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By North Dakota Today
August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and a great time for us to learn more about my breastfeeding is encouraged among health professionals and where mothers can find resources to do it successfully.

News

Cooking with Chef Chris Warner

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By North Dakota Today
We’re here with Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century.