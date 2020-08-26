Bismarck man pleads guilty to kidnapping half-way through trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday was the first of a two day trial for a Burleigh County man accused of holding a man at gun point in his residence.

The trial was cut short after an unexpected turn of events when the suspect said he was tired of wasting time and resources.

In the case of 39-year-old Christopher Williams after three witnesses took the stand including the victim, Williams had a change of mind and plea.

After two hours of testimony, “My client would just like to end the trial just change his plea at this point in time,” said James Wiese, Williams lawyer.

"I don't want to waste anymore of the courts time your honor," said Williams.

Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping, terrorizing, and reckless endangerment.

"I was stuck in a house with a man with a gun who was mad," said the victim.

The victim testified Williams held him at gun point and fired a round into the wall before forcing him down to his car when he fired off three more rounds.

“I was running. I was running as fast as I could run. I can’t out run a bullet. So I ran,” said the victim.

A neighbor of the victim says the bullet shot into the wall was found inches from where she was sleeping that night.

"It had come out of the wall somewhere about 18 inches from where the chair was, but it had landed right next to the chair," said Brianna Skraba, a neighbor.

William's faces a minimum four years in prison for the three charges.

Judge David Reich ordered a pre-sentencing investigation along with a physiological evaluation.

