Advertisement

Bismarck man pleads guilty to kidnapping half-way through trial

Bismarck man pleads guilty to kidnapping half-way through trial
Bismarck man pleads guilty to kidnapping half-way through trial(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday was the first of a two day trial for a Burleigh County man accused of holding a man at gun point in his residence.

The trial was cut short after an unexpected turn of events when the suspect said he was tired of wasting time and resources.

In the case of 39-year-old Christopher Williams after three witnesses took the stand including the victim, Williams had a change of mind and plea.

After two hours of testimony, “My client would just like to end the trial just change his plea at this point in time,” said James Wiese, Williams lawyer.

"I don't want to waste anymore of the courts time your honor," said Williams.

Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping, terrorizing, and reckless endangerment.

"I was stuck in a house with a man with a gun who was mad," said the victim.

The victim testified Williams held him at gun point and fired a round into the wall before forcing him down to his car when he fired off three more rounds. 

“I was running. I was running as fast as I could run. I can’t out run a bullet. So I ran,” said the victim.

A neighbor of the victim says the bullet shot into the wall was found inches from where she was sleeping that night.

"It had come out of the wall somewhere about 18 inches from where the chair was, but it had landed right next to the chair," said Brianna Skraba, a neighbor.

William's faces a minimum four years in prison for the three charges.

Judge David Reich ordered a pre-sentencing investigation along with a physiological evaluation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

B-52s from Barksdale AFB relocated to Minot Air Force Base amid Hurricane Laura

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Air Force relocated B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force to Minot Air Force Base, in Barksdale, Louisiana, as part of a standard precautionary plan, amid the threat of Hurricane Laura.

News

FDA grants authorization of convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After months of clinical trials by the Mayo Clinic, the FDA has granted emergency authorization of convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients.

News

Ward County Jail managing inmate population amid jury trial backlog

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Courts are back in session in Ward County after resuming jury trials last week.

News

Roughly 1,100 Minot Public Schools students to begin year distance learning

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Public School students return to class Thursday, mostly in-person, but many selected to continue with distance learning.

News

Belcourt man indicted for driving vehicle into bank

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A federal grand jury indicted a 39-year-old Belcourt man on accusations he drove his vehicle through the front entrance of a Belcourt bank in April, causing extensive damage.

Latest News

News

Williston Police investigating shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 7300 Block of 2nd Avenue West just after 4 PM Wednesday.

News

UPDATE: Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

News

Some BPS staff sent home after COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Some staff members with Bismarck Public School were sent home after a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the director of communications.

News

South Prairie welcomes back students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
South Prairie welcomed students back Aug. 19 to a school that looked a little bit different. In order for students to stay socially distant in the building, the school district has had to make a few additions in the classrooms.

News

Trinity Homes to tighten visitor restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, will be once again implementing visitor restrictions.