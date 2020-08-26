Belcourt man indicted for driving vehicle into bank

BELCOURT, N.D. – A federal grand jury indicted a 39-year-old Belcourt man on accusations he drove his vehicle through the front entrance of a Belcourt bank in April, causing extensive damage.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley announced the indictment of Travis Crissler for felony malicious mischief.

Investigators said Crissler is accused of driving his vehicle through the doors of the Turtle Mountain State Bank on April 29, and then chaining his vehicle to another door and driving in reverse, in an attempt to rip the door off.

According to online federal court records, Crissler appeared Wednesday for his initial appearance and arraignment.

A future hearing was not scheduled yet, as of Wednesday afternoon.

