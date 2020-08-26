Artist captures ND spirit in two new books

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On August 28, Gallery 522 will feature an exhibit of watercolor paintings of North Dakota landscapes by artist Bro Halff.

The exhibit, called Visions of North Dakota coincides with the release of his two books that feature North Dakota scenes with accompanying poems.

The gallery at 200 West Main Ave in Bismarck will open again Wednesday through Saturday.

