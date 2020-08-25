Advertisement

Woman Suffrage in North Dakota Part 2

By Monica Hannan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day, the day that the 19th Amendment was signed into law.

North Dakota had a big role in the push for voting equality. In some ways, our state was ahead of many others in the country to give women the right to vote.

The North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum has photos and articles to document our state’s role during that iconic time.

