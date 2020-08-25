Update to Census results in Minot, approaching deadline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT,N.D.- The deadline to count yourself in the 2020 U.S. Census is approaching.

Brian Billingsley, who oversees Minot's census committee, said about 66.2% of households in Minot have completed the census so far.

That’s above the national average of 64%.

The deadline to fill out the census recently changed.

“They extended the deadline from June 30 to Oct. 31. about three weeks ago they decided to move the deadline to September 30th so we have about five weeks to get everyone counted,” said Billingsley.

Census takers have already begun knocking on doors to help count households.

The city has also set up rotating kiosks at Marketplace Foods and a permanent kiosk at the Minot Public Library.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.