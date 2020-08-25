Advertisement

UND starts same day Grand Forks surpasses Burleigh for most active cases

University of North Dakota campus.
University of North Dakota campus.(University of North Dakota)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - Grand Forks County surpassed Burleigh in having the most active cases comes on the same day the University of North Dakota held its first full day of in-person classes.

On Tuesday, Grand Forks County had 383 active cases, while Burleigh County had 377.

UND President Andy Armacost said it’s too soon to say if these results were university-related, but added that they are keeping their eyes on the data when it becomes available.

But for now, there are no changes to UND’s plans for the coming weeks. This spike comes just a week after cases were found in some fraternity and sororities on campus. Armacost said the city and university will need to work together.

“There’s a great connection between the city of Grand Forks and the campus of UND. As UND goes, so does the city; And as the city goes, so does UND,” Armacost said.

It’s not much of a difference...only six cases separate Grand Forks and Burleigh County. But Grand Forks saw 110 new cases just Tuesday. That’s the highest number since the outbreak a few months ago at a manufacturing plant.

The University of North Dakota held their first full day of classes the same day. And it came the same day Grand Forks County moved up as the county with the most active cases of COVID-19.

UND, like many other universities, is starting classes this week. As students move into their dorms and get their materials, class schedules won’t be the first thing on their minds. Rather, they worry whether they’ll be able to remain in their classes.

The first week of school is normally stressful. And while there’s pressure for this week to go smoothly, it’s going to be the following weeks that determine the fate of the semester.

“The big thing is take it one day at a time. We’re all in this together; we all want to see this semester through. And we’ve all got to be on the same page if we want to keep what we’ve got going going,” UND Student Body President Matthew Ternus said.

On the administrative side of things, it’s where months of planning and preparing will be tested. When Armacost interviewed for the position, there were no cases of COVID in the U.S. and no threats of shutting down. In his first fall semester at UND, things aren’t what he imagined.

“The vibe is cautious, yet optimistic. It could very well be that if the pandemic takes a turn and we have to switch purely to online, we’ll be ready to do that. We would really like to make sure that we really take advantage of the on-campus face-to-face experience as much as possible,” Armacost said.

Administrators aren’t alone in their optimism, nor in their concerns. Students also acknowledge the reality that the situation is fluid. But this is the week everyone has been planning for.

“There’s a sense of comfort knowing that we’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of thought into the policies moving forward. It’s just an exciting time to be on campus,” Ternus said.

With mask mandates and classroom capacities in place, the hope is that it will be enough.

UND recently launched a new dashboard that gives the latest case numbers on-campus, even breaking it down by faculty, staff, and students, as well as by how many of each are under quarantine. It can be found at https://veoci.com/veoci/p/dashboard/jr2p5p3tmp?preview=true

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman Suffrage in North Dakota Part 2

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Monica Hannan
Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day, the day that the 19th Amendment was signed into law.

News

‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive in Minot

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Minot Firefighters and police officers are putting their age-old rivalry to good use in the 2020 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

News

Minot-area healthcare, education leaders provide update on COVID-19 response

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ward County, First District Health Unit and Ward County Emergency Services partnered Tuesday to update the public on their response to COVID-19.

News

Customers and health experts weigh in on Costco opening day safety

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Costco’s opening day brought out hundreds of customers. Staff members say they did their best to enforce health and safety guidelines.

Latest News

News

New details in officer-involved shooting in Belcourt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services officer is on administrative leave pending investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Belcourt over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the BIA.

News

Update to Census results in Minot, approaching deadline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The deadline to count yourself in the 2020 U.S. Census is approaching.

News

Minot State welcomes students back to campus with COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot State University students kicked off the fall semester today in a year unlike any other.

News

McKenzie County seeking CERT members

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
McKenzie County officials are asking residents to join the area's first Community Emergency Response Team following years of severe weather events and large-scale emergency situations.

News

Active firefighter training at Minot International Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Minot firefighters took part in a live active training session at Minot International Airport.

News

UPDATE: Mandan police say Leilani Belgarde has been located

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Mandan Police Department is looking for a missing teen.