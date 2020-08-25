UND starts same day Grand Forks surpasses Burleigh for most active cases

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - Grand Forks County surpassed Burleigh in having the most active cases comes on the same day the University of North Dakota held its first full day of in-person classes.

On Tuesday, Grand Forks County had 383 active cases, while Burleigh County had 377.

UND President Andy Armacost said it’s too soon to say if these results were university-related, but added that they are keeping their eyes on the data when it becomes available.

But for now, there are no changes to UND’s plans for the coming weeks. This spike comes just a week after cases were found in some fraternity and sororities on campus. Armacost said the city and university will need to work together.

“There’s a great connection between the city of Grand Forks and the campus of UND. As UND goes, so does the city; And as the city goes, so does UND,” Armacost said.

It’s not much of a difference...only six cases separate Grand Forks and Burleigh County. But Grand Forks saw 110 new cases just Tuesday. That’s the highest number since the outbreak a few months ago at a manufacturing plant.

The University of North Dakota held their first full day of classes the same day. And it came the same day Grand Forks County moved up as the county with the most active cases of COVID-19.

UND, like many other universities, is starting classes this week. As students move into their dorms and get their materials, class schedules won’t be the first thing on their minds. Rather, they worry whether they’ll be able to remain in their classes.

The first week of school is normally stressful. And while there’s pressure for this week to go smoothly, it’s going to be the following weeks that determine the fate of the semester.

“The big thing is take it one day at a time. We’re all in this together; we all want to see this semester through. And we’ve all got to be on the same page if we want to keep what we’ve got going going,” UND Student Body President Matthew Ternus said.

On the administrative side of things, it’s where months of planning and preparing will be tested. When Armacost interviewed for the position, there were no cases of COVID in the U.S. and no threats of shutting down. In his first fall semester at UND, things aren’t what he imagined.

“The vibe is cautious, yet optimistic. It could very well be that if the pandemic takes a turn and we have to switch purely to online, we’ll be ready to do that. We would really like to make sure that we really take advantage of the on-campus face-to-face experience as much as possible,” Armacost said.

Administrators aren’t alone in their optimism, nor in their concerns. Students also acknowledge the reality that the situation is fluid. But this is the week everyone has been planning for.

“There’s a sense of comfort knowing that we’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of thought into the policies moving forward. It’s just an exciting time to be on campus,” Ternus said.

With mask mandates and classroom capacities in place, the hope is that it will be enough.

UND recently launched a new dashboard that gives the latest case numbers on-campus, even breaking it down by faculty, staff, and students, as well as by how many of each are under quarantine. It can be found at https://veoci.com/veoci/p/dashboard/jr2p5p3tmp?preview=true

