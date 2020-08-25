Pumpkin spice, fall faves are back at Starbucks

(CNN) - Pumpkin-spiced lattes are back. If it seems a little too soon - you're right.

Starbucks released all of its fall favorites earlier than ever this year, to give people all the fall feels.

Besides the latte, the new menu options are a pumpkin cream cold brew or salted caramel mocha or frap.

Bakery items like pumpkin bread or scones and pumpkin cream cheese muffins are on the fall menu as well.

They are all available starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.