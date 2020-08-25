Postmaster General testifies in the House of Representatives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mail disruptions and election interference – these were the topics on which Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was grilled on during his second congressional testimony.

After testifying in front of the Senate on Friday, August 21, a House committee now heard his testimony.

He offered a surprising response to a House bill passed on Saturday, Aug. 22.

U.S. representatives passed legislation that would provide the U.S. postal service with $25 billion.

But, in Monday’s hearing, Dejoy said it could do without the funding.

“If you don’t get that money that we passed on Saturday, will the post office be fully operation on November 3rd?” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., asked.

“Yes, we’ll be fully operational,” Dejoy replied.

Dejoy assured that reforms, with potential to slow the delivery of mail-in election ballots, will be halted until after the election.

“To be clear, we will do everything we can to handle and deliver election mail in a manner consistent with the proven processes and procedures that we have relied upon for years,” said Dejoy.

The House bill doubles down - in an attempt to ensure there won’t be changes in the future. But not all lawmakers are on board.

“The committee introduces the bill, we vote on it on Saturday, it’s never going to become law, and then we have a hearing on it on Monday. It’s no way to run a rodeo, it’s no way to do this job,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong’s Democratic opponent for the House seat disagrees with the congressman’s vote against the USPS bill.

“To see such blatant evidence and to still take such a strong stance that there’s nothing below board occurring is incredibly disappointing to me,” said Democratic-NPL nominee for state representative, Zach Raknerud.

The bill, in its current state, is not expected to fare well in the Senate or on the president’s desk if it makes it that far.

