Advertisement

Possible Bismarck Brewing Company and Ale Works Merger

Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works
Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works.

They had been separate entities because of liquor licensing rules. Now Bismarck Brewing uses a separate distributor for their beer, which now allows the two to operate as one.

“It’ll just allow a lot more flexibility for us as a business to be able to do private events upstairs in the loft space,” said Jordan Everaert, owner.

Everaert says the change will make business easier for both companies.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crosstown Brewdown helps keep business booming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Since March, each of the breweries have made their own version of a type of beer to see who sold the most, and everyone has sold out so far.

News

Dickinson Public Schools approves reentry plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson Public School students will spend part of their time learning in the classroom and part of their time learning from home.

VOD Recording

Music classes adjust to the new normal

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bismarck High School football preview

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Postmaster General testifies in the House of Representatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Mail disruptions and election interference – these were the topics on which Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was grilled on during his second congressional testimony.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-24-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

New details in weekend incident outside Velva bar

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators said four people were injured when a truck went through a crowd of people outside of a bar.

VOD Recording

New country store offers locally raised beef

Updated: 4 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Mandan firefighters reunite residents with missing urns from apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Dickinson man killed in crash on Highway 85

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Foggy conditions may have played a role in a crash that killed one person on Highway 85 in McKenzie County on Monday morning.