Possible Bismarck Brewing Company and Ale Works Merger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works.

They had been separate entities because of liquor licensing rules. Now Bismarck Brewing uses a separate distributor for their beer, which now allows the two to operate as one.

“It’ll just allow a lot more flexibility for us as a business to be able to do private events upstairs in the loft space,” said Jordan Everaert, owner.

Everaert says the change will make business easier for both companies.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.