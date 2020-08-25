New details in officer-involved shooting in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. – A Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services officer is on administrative leave pending investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Belcourt over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the BIA.

Charles Addington, the Deputy Bureau Director for the BIA’s Office of Justice Services, confirmed the news with Your News Leader Tuesday.

Monday, FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith confirmed that 35-year-old Brandon R. Laducer, of Belcourt, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Belcourt.

Smith said the circumstances of the incident, including how Laducer died and the reason for the law enforcement response, were being investigated by the FBI.

Addington said the incident took place at a residence near the intersection of BIA 9 and BIA 12 on the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Further details of the incident, including the officer’s identity, are not being released at this time.

Officers with the BIA Office of Justice Services, Rolette County Sheriff’s Department, Rolette Police, and Rolla Police responded to the incident, according to Addington.

