NDSU Football on TV Oct. 3

NDSU on KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Network
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -  The KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network has been live and statewide with coverage of North Dakota State since 2007.       

NDSU will play one game this fall against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3 at 2:30 CT in the FargoDome and it will be shown on KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KVLY-TV in Fargo, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston and KMOT-TV in Minot.       

We will also get you ready for the Bison vs. Bears with a special 90-minute pre-game show.        

The COVID-19 pandemic moved the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule to the spring of 2021.        

The Bison have been searching for opponents to play this fall and Central Arkansas agreed.          

This is part of a three-game contract that also includes a game in Fargo on September 16, 2023 and a game in Conway, Arkansas on Sept. 20, 2025.        

The Bison will resume camp on Sept. 1 and they will have four weeks to practice before playing Central Arkansas on TV on Oct. 3.

