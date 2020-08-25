Advertisement

Minot State welcomes students back to campus with COVID guidelines(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University students kicked off the fall semester today in a year unlike any other.

Social distancing, virtual social events, and mask requirements are some of the adjustments Minot State University students are getting used to on their first day back on campus.

For Minot State freshman Heather Parrish, her first day of college was anything but ordinary.

 "I definitely feel safe and it's not like it's a super super big campus so it's easy to manage and as long as everyone follows the rules we should be good," said Parrish.  

Returning students like Kellen Peat said wearing a mask is a small price to pay to be back to in-person learning.

“Definitely nothing like last year or the year before, but it’s good to be back at school. Unfortunately we’re wearing mask everywhere but it was it is,” said Peat.

While the university is requiring masks on campus, students like Madison Cooper said their classes are adjusting to follow guidelines.

"I even have a class that's meeting outdoors as much as possible so the students can take off their masks or, be able to kind of get outside, be in the lab setting and be around each other still," said Cooper.  

Vice President of Academic Affairs Laurie Geller said that under new guidelines, students can expect changes to other in-person events.

“All of the face to face kind of on campus homecoming events have been cancelled as well, but I’m sure we’ll be having some other kids of events to continue that school spirit,” said Geller.

Welcoming students back on campus under a new normal.

While larger events like this year’s homecoming and fall and winter athletics won’t be taking place, staff said extracurricular activities and clubs will continue under the new guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

