Minot-area healthcare, education leaders provide update on COVID-19 response

MINOT, N.D. – In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ward County, First District Health Unit and Ward County Emergency Services partnered Tuesday to update the public on their response to COVID-19.

Lisa Clute with First District said the facility has increased their testing capabilities.

They opened a static site on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where they along with national guardsmen collect swabs for testing.

Those collections are then sent off daily to be tested by the North Dakota Department of Health.

“Those tests are conducted by appointment. At this point we have been able to get anybody who wants a test in in that same day,” said Clute.

Clute also said First District is working closely with more than 35 school districts including Minot.

Minot Public School superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer also spoke on their efforts to implement safety precautions in schools.

“Masks are the rule. Masks are not an exception. If your child has a medical reason that dictates they cannot wear a mask, we ask that you contact your school principal. We have other options we can work with for you,” said Vollmer.

The first day for Minot Public School Students is August 27.

