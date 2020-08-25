Advertisement

Measure 3 has been removed from the ballot

Ballot
Ballot(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a unanimous decision, the North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to remove Measure 3 from the general election ballot.

The Brighter Future Alliance filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and the Measure 3 Sponsoring Committee claiming those who petitioned to get the measure on the ballot, did so illegally.

The Court agreed with Brighter Future’s argument that the full text of the measure was not included when signatures were being collected.

Personal accounts were also taken into consideration. Individuals who filed the suit with Brighter Future say they felt misled and didn’t understand what they were signing.

“To me it’s protecting our voters, from outside groups like this coming in with an agenda and not following the process and trying to bring sweeping change to our election system without letting the public really know what they’re doing,” said the legal spokesperson for Brighter Future Alliance, Lacee Bjork Anderson.  

The measure sought to institute a ranking system on primary election ballots where voters select their first, second, third, and fourth choices and give the Ethics Commission official authority to redraw the district.

With the removal of Measure 3, there will only be two measures to vote on for the November ballot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crowds of shoppers welcomed at Costco grand opening

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday morning, a huge crowd of shoppers were welcomed at the new Costco location in north Bismarck by 200 employees and Bismarck city leaders.

News

NDSU Football on TV Oct. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
The KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network has been live and statewide with coverage of North Dakota State since 2007.

News

CDC no longer requiring 14-day quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
You no longer have to self- quarantine following a trip out of the country... Or out of the state.

News

Wildfires burn nearly 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned nearly 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Barricaded man taken into custody, name has been released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau and Brian Sherrod
24 year old Michael Manwell Bell of Fargo barricaded himself in his vehicle after he had been involved in a domestic incident. Officers used a pepper ball and OC spray to get Bell to exit his vehicle.

News

Bismarck teacher makes video to help ease fears about wearing a mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck second grade teacher wants kids to know wearing a mask, instead of a cape, can also make you a superhero.

News

Crosstown Brewdown helps keep business booming

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Since March, each of the breweries have made their own version of a type of beer to see who sold the most, and everyone has sold out so far.

News

Possible Bismarck Brewing Company and Ale Works Merger

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works.

News

Dickinson Public Schools approves reentry plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson Public School students will spend part of their time learning in the classroom and part of their time learning from home.

VOD Recording

Music classes adjust to the new normal

Updated: 19 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report