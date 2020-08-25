Measure 3 has been removed from the ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a unanimous decision, the North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to remove Measure 3 from the general election ballot.

The Brighter Future Alliance filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger and the Measure 3 Sponsoring Committee claiming those who petitioned to get the measure on the ballot, did so illegally.

The Court agreed with Brighter Future’s argument that the full text of the measure was not included when signatures were being collected.

Personal accounts were also taken into consideration. Individuals who filed the suit with Brighter Future say they felt misled and didn’t understand what they were signing.

“To me it’s protecting our voters, from outside groups like this coming in with an agenda and not following the process and trying to bring sweeping change to our election system without letting the public really know what they’re doing,” said the legal spokesperson for Brighter Future Alliance, Lacee Bjork Anderson.

The measure sought to institute a ranking system on primary election ballots where voters select their first, second, third, and fourth choices and give the Ethics Commission official authority to redraw the district.

With the removal of Measure 3, there will only be two measures to vote on for the November ballot.

