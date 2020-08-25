McKenzie County seeking CERT members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - McKenzie County officials are asking residents to join the area's first Community Emergency Response Team following years of severe weather events and large-scale emergency situations.

The CERT program is designed to assist rural communities during an emergency when first responders become overwhelmed and are unable to respond immediately to the scene. CERT members across the country help communities with preparedness and response capabilities by distributing smoke alarms, assisting with evacuations, and participating in training exercises. McKenzie County residents have experienced a few natural disasters in recent years including an F2 tornado in 2018 that left an infant dead and 25 people injured.

“We had several volunteers come to our rescue and I wanted to create our own little team. It’s like a volunteer fire department if you will. They aren’t first responders; they assist first responders. It’s amazing what a community can do for each other and we have a really tight community here,” says McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe.

There will be a meeting for anyone interested in becoming a CERT member Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the County Courthouse’s Yellowstone room. For more information, call the McKenzie County Emergency Management office at 701-444-7483.

