Advertisement

McKenzie County seeking CERT members

Community Emergency Response Team
Community Emergency Response Team(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - McKenzie County officials are asking residents to join the area's first Community Emergency Response Team following years of severe weather events and large-scale emergency situations.

The CERT program is designed to assist rural communities during an emergency when first responders become overwhelmed and are unable to respond immediately to the scene. CERT members across the country help communities with preparedness and response capabilities by distributing smoke alarms, assisting with evacuations, and participating in training exercises. McKenzie County residents have experienced a few natural disasters in recent years including an F2 tornado in 2018 that left an infant dead and 25 people injured.

“We had several volunteers come to our rescue and I wanted to create our own little team. It’s like a volunteer fire department if you will. They aren’t first responders; they assist first responders. It’s amazing what a community can do for each other and we have a really tight community here,” says McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe.

There will be a meeting for anyone interested in becoming a CERT member Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the County Courthouse’s Yellowstone room. For more information, call the McKenzie County Emergency Management office at 701-444-7483.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot State welcomes students back to campus with COVID guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot State University students kicked off the fall semester today in a year unlike any other.

News

Active firefighter training at Minot International Airport

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Minot firefighters took part in a live active training session at Minot International Airport.

News

Mandan Police Department looking for missing teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Mandan Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

News

Bismarck police searching for missing a 42-year-old woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bismarck Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Tracy Jean St. John, who was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:55 a.m.

Latest News

News

Measure 3 has been removed from the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
In a unanimous decision, the North Dakota Supreme Court has decided to remove Measure 3 from the general election ballot.

News

Crowds of shoppers welcomed at Costco grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday morning, a huge crowd of shoppers were welcomed at the new Costco location in north Bismarck by 200 employees and Bismarck city leaders.

News

NDSU Football on TV Oct. 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
The KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network has been live and statewide with coverage of North Dakota State since 2007.

News

CDC no longer requiring 14-day quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
You no longer have to self- quarantine following a trip out of the country... Or out of the state.

News

Wildfires burn nearly 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned nearly 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

UPDATE: Barricaded man taken into custody, name has been released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau and Brian Sherrod
24 year old Michael Manwell Bell of Fargo barricaded himself in his vehicle after he had been involved in a domestic incident. Officers used a pepper ball and OC spray to get Bell to exit his vehicle.