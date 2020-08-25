Mandan Police Department looking for missing teen

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Leilani Belgarde.

Belgarde has brown hair, which is currently dyed red, and hazel eyes. She is 4′9″ tall and weighs approximately 73 pounds.

She was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers, grey sweatpants and a dark colored hoodie.

They say she has not been home since Aug. 21, but was seen in Bismarck on Aug. 24.

If anyone has information as to Leilani’s whereabouts they should contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 or their local law enforcement.

