FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There is a large police presence outside of Fargo South High School.

Fargo Police say they are dealing with a man barricaded in his vehicle in the south parking lot of the school.

It started around 6:10 Tuesday morning for a disturbance call in the 2000 block of 25th St. S.

During an investigation, officers found the man involved in a vehicle in the parking lot.

South High School is now in lock down and police officers are all over the area.

Our reporter on scene counted 15 squad cars in the parking lot and on surrounding streets.

Police have set up a media staging area at 17th street and 17th avenue.

