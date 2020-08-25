Advertisement

Dickinson Public Schools approves reentry plan

Dickinson Public Schools
Dickinson Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public School students will spend part of their time learning in the classroom and part of their time learning from home.

School board members approved a draft reentry plan Monday and will return to school in the level two hybrid schedule.

The plan includes three reentry levels: face-to-face, hybrid, and remote learning.

Under the hybrid model, students with last names beginning with A-K will be face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, and those with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday.

When in school, students will move in cohort groups to try and limit possible exposure.  

“If a classroom has an opportunity, they maybe only have a half-a-dozen, dozen students, and it’s a large space then they will have opportunity to have their masks removed during class time,” said DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker.  

Lunch times may be staggered to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria, and masks will be required when social distancing isn’t possible, including on the bus.  

“Trying to find every opportunity that we can to take the masks off but require in situations where social distancing is not possible,” said Hocker.   

All extracurricular activities will follow guidance from the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Possible Bismarck Brewing Company and Ale Works Merger

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works.

VOD Recording

Music classes adjust to the new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bismarck High School football preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Postmaster General testifies in the House of Representatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Mail disruptions and election interference – these were the topics on which Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was grilled on during his second congressional testimony.

Latest News

News

Postmaster General testifies in the House of Representatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Mail disruptions and election interference – these were the topics on which Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was grilled on during his second congressional testimony.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-24-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

New details in weekend incident outside Velva bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigators said four people were injured when a truck went through a crowd of people outside of a bar.

VOD Recording

New country store offers locally raised beef

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Mandan firefighters reunite residents with missing urns from apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Dickinson man killed in crash on Highway 85

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Foggy conditions may have played a role in a crash that killed one person on Highway 85 in McKenzie County on Monday morning.