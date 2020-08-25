Dickinson Public Schools approves reentry plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public School students will spend part of their time learning in the classroom and part of their time learning from home.

School board members approved a draft reentry plan Monday and will return to school in the level two hybrid schedule.

The plan includes three reentry levels: face-to-face, hybrid, and remote learning.

Under the hybrid model, students with last names beginning with A-K will be face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, and those with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday.

When in school, students will move in cohort groups to try and limit possible exposure.

“If a classroom has an opportunity, they maybe only have a half-a-dozen, dozen students, and it’s a large space then they will have opportunity to have their masks removed during class time,” said DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker.

Lunch times may be staggered to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria, and masks will be required when social distancing isn’t possible, including on the bus.

“Trying to find every opportunity that we can to take the masks off but require in situations where social distancing is not possible,” said Hocker.

All extracurricular activities will follow guidance from the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

