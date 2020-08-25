Customers and health experts weigh in on Costco opening day safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Costco’s opening day brought out hundreds of customers. Staff members say they did their best to enforce health and safety guidelines.

Managers say limiting the spread of COVID-19 was one of their top priorities. We spoke to customers to get their take on things and got opinions from health care experts on the gathering.

Whether it was home goods, new clothes or the free samples, opening day brought with it a flurry of customers.

“There’s a few things we want to look at and get. We’ve been waiting to order a new cover for our hot tub,” said Bismarck resident Marlan “Hawk” Haakenson.

“The beers and the wines,” said Mandan resident Kym Kramer.

“Food. I’m a hungry dude. I’d like to eat something today,” said Mandan resident Nathan Kramer.

People waited in a line stretching into the parking lot before making their way indoors. But, they say they weren’t worried about coronavirus.

“We’re just here to shop, man. We don’t care,” Nathan said.

Managers say they’re doing what they can to protect the visitors.

“We require masks, which I think most places do now. And I think that we’re doing a great job of enforcing that policy. And then also, when we have people standing in line, we’re making sure that they have a cart in front of them so they’re maintaining that social distancing between each other,” said Costco Midwest Regional Marketing Manager Kayla Campillo.

Doctors say the measures at the store should help but don’t eliminate all risk.

“You are doing a lot of good things to decrease your risk. But, your risk is not zero,” said North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Connell says it’s up to each individual shopper to decide if the benefits of venturing out to shop in a congregate setting are worth it.

Staff is handing out masks to customers who show up without one and guests can sanitize hands at stations before walking in.

